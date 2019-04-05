Glacier Media (GVC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 723,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,901% from the average session volume of 24,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a market cap of $57.19 million and a P/E ratio of 88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

