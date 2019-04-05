Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Director John Francis Cogan Sells 2,700 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $180,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $173,178.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00.

GILD traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 148,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-director-john-francis-cogan-sells-2700-shares.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.