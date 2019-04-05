Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $129,327,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,648,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,373,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares during the period. Nokota Management LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $29,203,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 849,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 340,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

GIL stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

