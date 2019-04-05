Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Anixter International worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anixter International by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Anixter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $1,985,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International, Inc engages in the distribution of solutions for network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power. It operates through following segments: Network and Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS). The NSS segment focuses on the supply of products and customized supply chain solutions to customers in a range of industries including technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail.

