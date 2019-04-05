Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,139 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alteryx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alteryx by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Alteryx by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 19,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,199,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $76,762,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,437,034 shares of company stock valued at $97,788,753. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AYX. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $81.81 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

