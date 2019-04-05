Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,476 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Pegasystems worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 948 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $63,004.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,730.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 465 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $30,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,473. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of PEGA opened at $67.17 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,356.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $256.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

