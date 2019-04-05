GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GNMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,590. The company has a market cap of $409.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.57. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 107.77% and a negative net margin of 71.37%. On average, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 54,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $370,706.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $76,452.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,936 shares of company stock worth $980,532. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 251,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,362,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after buying an additional 51,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

