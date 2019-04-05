General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 137.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 0.6% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 136,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.88.

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $229.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

