Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce sales of $53.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $76.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $248.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $304.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $276.48 million, with estimates ranging from $210.46 million to $347.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

GNK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 6,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $328.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.42.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.