Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GNK has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE:GNK opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $321.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.42. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $20.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.