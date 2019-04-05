Gamma Communications (GAMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,075.00

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 35801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($12.88).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAMA. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Gamma Communications to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 998 ($13.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $989.42 million and a PE ratio of 35.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.10. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

