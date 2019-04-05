G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce sales of $650.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $651.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $611.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $41.60. 10,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $33,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,343.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,396.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

