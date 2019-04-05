G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

GIII traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 357,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,283. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $33,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,343.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,147,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after buying an additional 135,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after buying an additional 426,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after buying an additional 426,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,585,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,239,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after buying an additional 543,174 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

