FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Raised by Oppenheimer

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPOR. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

GPOR opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 156.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,350,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 823,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

