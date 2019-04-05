FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.75.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE:BOH opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $166.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $464,423.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

