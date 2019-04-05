FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASN) Lowered by Cormark

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASN) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendant Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03).

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.