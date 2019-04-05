FY2019 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Decreased by Analyst (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $75,115.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,425.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,774 shares of company stock worth $280,167. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,597,032,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,597,032,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,501,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,581,547,000 after buying an additional 1,502,255 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,512,502 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $630,814,000 after buying an additional 1,736,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,027,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $558,907,000 after buying an additional 2,860,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

