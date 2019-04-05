FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Axovant Sciences Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (AXGT)

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axovant Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axovant Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27).

AXGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised Axovant Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Axovant Sciences stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Its therapeutic focus are Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It operates through the following geographical sgements: United States, Switzerland, Bermuda, and Other.

