FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Tellurian Inc (TELL) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tellurian in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16).

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.92. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,871,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,666,000 after acquiring an additional 730,061 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 692,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $2,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Tellurian by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,645,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,645,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.