FuzzBalls 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $225.00 (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $11,396.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.01749914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001532 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FUZZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner . The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

