Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.
Shares of FSNN opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85.
About Fusion Telecommunications International
Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.
Read More: Strangles
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.