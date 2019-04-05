Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of FSNN opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fusion Telecommunications International by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fusion Telecommunications International by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Fusion Telecommunications International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

