Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 779 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Exelon by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 281,302 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Exelon by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,190 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,974,405 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 293,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,849,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $517,335,000 after acquiring an additional 689,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,800 shares of company stock worth $4,352,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 779 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/fulton-bank-n-a-sells-779-shares-of-exelon-co-exc.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.