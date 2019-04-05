Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $253,000 in Fastenal (FAST)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,607,000 after acquiring an additional 633,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,859,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,848,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,420,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,907.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Fastenal stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $253,000 in Fastenal (FAST)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/fulton-bank-n-a-invests-253000-in-fastenal-fast.html.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.