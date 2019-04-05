FS KKR Capital (FSK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 4,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,304. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 50,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 25,200 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $148,932.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 459,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,570. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FS KKR Capital stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.