Front Yard Residential (RESI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Shares of NYSE:RESI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 4,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,343. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 71.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 202.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 59,239 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 791,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 323,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,539,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

