Freshpet (FRPT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -274.73 and a beta of 1.35. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates Spc Midocean sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $154,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,280,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Freshpet by 132.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.