Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $88,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 9,267,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,618,290. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

