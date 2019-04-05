Franklin Resources (BEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and posting in-line results in one. Strategic acquisitions and solid distribution platform have well positioned the company for growth. Also, steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance investors' confidence. However, volatile markets and unfavorable global economic conditions might affect its performance and dampen profitability. Further, persistent fall in investment management fees is expected to hurt revenue growth to some extent. Nevertheless, prudent cost control measures might lend some support to the company.”

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.19 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

BEN stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,705,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,889,000 after buying an additional 5,635,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after buying an additional 4,764,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after buying an additional 4,764,162 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,975,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,182,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.