Francis Galbally Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Senetas Co. Limited (SEN) Stock

Senetas Co. Limited (ASX:SEN) insider Francis Galbally bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,000.00 ($46,099.29).

ASX:SEN opened at A$0.07 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 million and a P/E ratio of -66.00. Senetas Co. Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.12 ($0.09).

Get Senetas alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/francis-galbally-purchases-1000000-shares-of-senetas-co-limited-sen-stock.html.

Senetas Company Profile

Senetas Corporation Limited provides network data security solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. It develops and manufactures layer 2 metro and carrier Ethernet network encryptors. The company also provides encryption key management solutions; and CypherManager, an encryptor management platform.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Senetas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senetas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.