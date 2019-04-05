Francis Galbally Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Senetas Co. Limited (SEN) Stock

Senetas Co. Limited (ASX:SEN) insider Francis Galbally bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,000.00 ($46,099.29).
ASX:SEN opened at A$0.07 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 million and a P/E ratio of -66.00. Senetas Co. Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.12 ($0.09).
Senetas Company Profile
