Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,764,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 929,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,605,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

