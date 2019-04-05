Fortis (FTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Fortis has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.19). Fortis had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

