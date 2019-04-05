Ford Motor (F) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Nomura

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.20. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 9,433,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,096,860. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $161,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,763,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 16,825,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4,908.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 3,326,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,712,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 2,590,192 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

