Fmr LLC Raises Stake in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,105,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174,029 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.28% of SCANA worth $291,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SCANA by 5,416.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCANA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,591,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SCANA by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,609,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,573 shares during the period. Manikay Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SCANA by 9,377.8% in the fourth quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 998,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 987,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SCANA by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after acquiring an additional 611,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

SCG opened at $47.78 on Friday. SCANA Co. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03.

SCG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

