Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,131,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,079,394 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $883,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after buying an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,526.2% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,032,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $180,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,702 shares of company stock worth $2,432,433. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.29.

WARNING: “Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/fmr-llc-lowers-stake-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.