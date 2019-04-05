Flowserve Corp (FLS) Holdings Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 134,350 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $986.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In related news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

