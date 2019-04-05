FLO (FLO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27,388.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $27,388.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 150,552,614 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

