Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Upgraded to Buy by Greenridge Global

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00. Greenridge Global’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

FSI stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $25.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

