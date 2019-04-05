Flex (FLEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.
Flex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,483. Flex has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Flex by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,302,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,295,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 311,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $38,403,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,366,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,886,000 after buying an additional 8,065,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.