Flex (FLEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Flex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,483. Flex has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Flex by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,302,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,295,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 311,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $38,403,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,366,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,886,000 after buying an additional 8,065,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

