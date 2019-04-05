FirstEnergy (FE) Shares Gap Up to $39.44

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $39.44. FirstEnergy shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 13492238 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.

In other news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,514,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after buying an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 490,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 220,262 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $20,592,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

