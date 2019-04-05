FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Get FirstCash alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $350,301.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,554. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,749,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,572,000 after buying an additional 1,037,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,172,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,598,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,993,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. 1,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,064. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.76 million.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.