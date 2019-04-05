First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) Position Reduced by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000.

FTSL opened at $47.48 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

