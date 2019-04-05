CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 277.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $39.60 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS) Holdings Increased by CX Institutional” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/first-trust-long-short-equity-etf-ftls-holdings-increased-by-cx-institutional.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.