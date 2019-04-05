First Trust Advisors LP Invests $223,000 in 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 242,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

FCCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP John T. Andreacio sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $36,404.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,625 shares in the company, valued at $449,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. Analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

