First Trust Advisors LP Has $247,000 Holdings in Synalloy Co. (SYNL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Synalloy worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Synalloy news, insider Kyle Pennington J. purchased 4,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,320 shares in the company, valued at $949,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Baroff purchased 2,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $497,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

