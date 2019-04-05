First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,615 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (BRT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of BRT Apartments worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $13.89 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.60.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.63. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $31.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

