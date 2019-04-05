First Majestic Silver’s (FR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FR. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark set a C$10.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.25.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$11.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total value of C$187,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,500. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.17, for a total value of C$286,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,921.50.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

