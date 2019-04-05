First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,425,000 after purchasing an additional 458,506 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in First Horizon National by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 139,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $412.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

