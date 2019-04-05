First Hawaiian (FHB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Compass Point set a $28.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

FHB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.70. 1,466,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,141. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $649,088,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10,646.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 87.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

