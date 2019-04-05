First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,869 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,735.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,653,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $153,699,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,974,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,464,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,535,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $230,571.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,412 shares in the company, valued at $270,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.07 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

