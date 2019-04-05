First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 876.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $84.35 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

